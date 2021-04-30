CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

CMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $63.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average of $60.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,474.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 118,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 111,185 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

