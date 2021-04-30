CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock Holdings Lowered by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,403,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,814,000 after acquiring an additional 719,810 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Mizuho raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.59.

NYSE CMS opened at $63.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.21. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

