CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Shares of CNO traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.69. 29,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,072. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other news, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $69,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $241,876.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,948 shares of company stock worth $1,856,965. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Earnings History for CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit