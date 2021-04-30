CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Shares of CNO traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.69. 29,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,072. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other news, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $69,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $241,876.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,948 shares of company stock worth $1,856,965. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

