Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,406 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Coca-Cola FEMSA worth $11,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

KOF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

KOF stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.2729 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.26%.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

