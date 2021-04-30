Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 31,753 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Cognex worth $8,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CGNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $87.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.71. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $51.84 and a twelve month high of $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.81 million. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

