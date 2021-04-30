Colliers Securities Comments on Trxade Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDS)

Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trxade Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Trxade Group’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MEDS. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Trxade Group in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Trxade Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Trxade Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Trxade Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.81.

MEDS opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 million, a PE ratio of 140.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 19.89, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Trxade Group has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Trxade Group had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trxade Group by 120.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trxade Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Trxade Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trxade Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Prashant Patel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,925.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,252,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,498,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 71.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trxade Group Company Profile

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web-based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

