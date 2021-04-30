Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $583.33 Million

Brokerages expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to announce $583.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $599.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $563.90 million. Columbia Sportswear reported sales of $568.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $915.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.40 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COLM. Bank of America upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.10.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total value of $367,842.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,719 shares of company stock worth $31,086,760 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $113.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $114.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

