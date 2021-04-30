Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. Columbia Sportswear updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.050-4.300 EPS.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $4.39 on Friday, hitting $109.01. 1,213,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,182. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $114.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.18. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

COLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,498,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,483,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,610,696.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,719 shares of company stock worth $31,086,760. 41.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

