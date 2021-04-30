Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) CEO Sells $39,173,949.60 in Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60.

Comcast stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.15. 20,951,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,180,637. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average is $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $257.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. United Bank raised its position in Comcast by 6.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

