Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) CEO Sells $39,173,949.60 in Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60.
Comcast stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.15. 20,951,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,180,637. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average is $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $257.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. United Bank raised its position in Comcast by 6.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.
