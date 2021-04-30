Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Pivotal Research

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Pivotal Research from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.81. 772,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,146,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.15. Comcast has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

