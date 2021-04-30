Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Comfort Systems USA has increased its dividend payment by 44.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

FIX stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.70. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $83.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.82 per share, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 276,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,908,988.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 41,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $3,119,699.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,585,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,137 shares of company stock worth $4,731,911 in the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

