Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €5.50 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Warburg Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.40 ($6.35) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.35) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.54 ($6.52).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CBK opened at €5.44 ($6.40) on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a 52-week high of €5.96 ($7.01). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion and a PE ratio of -2.29.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody services, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantee, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, schuldschein, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.