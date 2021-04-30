Community Bank System, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.75.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE CBU opened at $78.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.25 and a 200-day moving average of $68.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $82.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

In other news, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total transaction of $600,596.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,362,990.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $223,681.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,840.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,929 shares of company stock worth $1,476,778 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth about $33,812,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,892,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,795,000 after acquiring an additional 160,227 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1,414.1% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 94,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,829 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after acquiring an additional 78,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Community Bank System by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 539,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,616,000 after buying an additional 57,639 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

