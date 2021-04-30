Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.46 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.46 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $78.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.48. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $600,596.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,990.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $223,681.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,840.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,778. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

