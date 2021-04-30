Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CODYY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 123,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,848. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.