Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 4,325 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 84.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in NetEase were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.98.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $115.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.88.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

