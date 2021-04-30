Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Takes $33,000 Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,407,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,575 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in SEA by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,136,219 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,614,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,198 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,226,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,836,535,000 after buying an additional 867,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SEA by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,228,228,000 after buying an additional 2,139,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of SEA by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,899,905 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $577,226,000 after purchasing an additional 566,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE stock opened at $256.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.56. The company has a market capitalization of $83.99 billion, a PE ratio of -87.36 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $53.35 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

