Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $3.55, Fidelity Earnings reports. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%.

Shares of SID stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,048. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.86. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $9.70.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

