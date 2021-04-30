Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SID stock opened at $9.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.86.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 195,173.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,518,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,018 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 628,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 35,938 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth $1,289,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 179,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

