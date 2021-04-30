Conflux Network (CFX) Price Tops $1.00

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $825.57 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 827,108,932 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

