ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%.

CNOB stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $27.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,542. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNOB. Raymond James increased their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConnectOne Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In related news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,998,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

