Conning Inc. Lowers Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $496.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $486.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.11. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $215.52 and a 1-year high of $518.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.13.

In other news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,851.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

