Consolidated Capital Management LLC Has $11.11 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,106 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,903 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.5% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,553,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $252.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $173.80 and a 1 year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.93.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

