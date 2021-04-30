Construction Partners Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 729 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 885% compared to the typical volume of 74 call options.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,693,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,801.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,441,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 53.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROAD. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.90. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

