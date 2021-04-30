Contrasting Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) & ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) and Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ClearPoint Neuro and Pulse Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pulse Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

ClearPoint Neuro presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.09%. Pulse Biosciences has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.35%. Given Pulse Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pulse Biosciences is more favorable than ClearPoint Neuro.

Volatility and Risk

ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Pulse Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearPoint Neuro $11.22 million 38.76 -$5.54 million ($0.42) -50.48 Pulse Biosciences N/A N/A -$46.97 million ($2.26) -8.96

ClearPoint Neuro has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Biosciences. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pulse Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Pulse Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearPoint Neuro -55.55% -309.91% -34.06% Pulse Biosciences N/A -156.47% -109.75%

Summary

Pulse Biosciences beats ClearPoint Neuro on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies. In addition, the company's product pipeline includes ClearTrace system, a product candidate designed to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures in the heart. It has license and collaboration agreements with The Johns Hopkins University, Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Blackrock Microsystems, LLC, and University of California and San Francisco. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

