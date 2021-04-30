Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 1,888 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

DG stock opened at $214.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $172.66 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

