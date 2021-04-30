Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 549 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 36,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 68,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $580.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $518.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.42. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $152.76 and a 12-month high of $586.78.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIVB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.50.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,285 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.90, for a total value of $2,472,851.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total value of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,847 shares of company stock valued at $12,708,330 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

