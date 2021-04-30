CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Shares Down 4.8%

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) shares were down 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.58. Approximately 33,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,812,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $917.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.49.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.07 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. CoreCivic’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 328,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 167,854 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CoreCivic by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 431,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 44,309 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CoreCivic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

