CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Shares Down 4.8%

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) shares were down 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.58. Approximately 33,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,812,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.
The company has a market capitalization of $917.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.49.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.07 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. CoreCivic’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.
About CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)
The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.