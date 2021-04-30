Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.80

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.80 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 13.31 ($0.17). Corero Network Security shares last traded at GBX 13.10 ($0.17), with a volume of 118,328 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 26 ($0.34) target price on shares of Corero Network Security in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.70, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of £65.85 million and a PE ratio of -21.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.22.

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall family of products to remove DDoS attack traffic. The company also provides SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director (TDD); SmartWall Central Management Server that offers various options for managing, configuring, and monitoring TDD detection appliances; SmartWall Service Portal that enables real-time DDoS mitigation to be delivered as-a-service; and SecureWatch Analytics, a web-based security analytics portal that delivers security dashboards.

