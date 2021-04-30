Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys 8,552 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for 2.7% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned 0.16% of AutoZone worth $49,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 96,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 75,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,423.23.

AZO opened at $1,474.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,403.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,234.89. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $982.30 and a 1-year high of $1,524.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.39 EPS. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 3,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,260.99, for a total transaction of $4,829,591.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at $5,158,710.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

