Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. MA Private Wealth acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $957,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 157,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,085,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,881 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 221,925 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,572,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $1,510,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $75.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.05. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $80.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

