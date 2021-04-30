Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,139,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,139 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 3.4% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $63,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $673,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after buying an additional 1,772,656 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,711,000 after buying an additional 1,410,994 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,705,000 after buying an additional 1,280,113 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,630 shares of company stock valued at $13,187,162 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

USB opened at $60.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.