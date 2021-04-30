Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $277,000 in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 770,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,276,000 after buying an additional 347,230 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 367,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,133,000 after acquiring an additional 99,184 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 313,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,123,000 after purchasing an additional 57,086 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $137.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.14. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $143.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.85.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $89.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total transaction of $277,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,092,744.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $156,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock worth $701,928. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

