Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,890 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,355 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of -281.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on F shares. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.66.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

