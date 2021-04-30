Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,970 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Synaptics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Synaptics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

SYNA stock opened at $144.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.96. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.59 and a 12-month high of $146.93. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $357.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.68 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $221,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 13,450 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $1,650,449.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,768 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYNA shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen upgraded Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.92.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.