Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $3.96 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 594.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,145 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth about $33,830,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $139,668.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total value of $20,922,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.54.

FB opened at $329.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $938.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.53. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.76 and a 1 year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

