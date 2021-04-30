Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $73.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.51. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $186.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

