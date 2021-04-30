Corning Incorporated to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corning in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corning’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Shares of GLW opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. Corning has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock worth $3,056,825,189. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.