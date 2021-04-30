Corning Incorporated to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corning in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corning’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

NYSE GLW opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 225.75, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at $1,818,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $341,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 46.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $605,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,825,189. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.