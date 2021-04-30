Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS remained flat at $$2.82 during midday trading on Friday. 102,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,911. The company has a market capitalization of $108.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.81. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRVS shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,285,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $4,499,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. 45.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

