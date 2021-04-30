Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Gap Up to $10.49

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.49, but opened at $10.70. Costamare shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 2,107 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -96.35 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.47.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $119.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Costamare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit