Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Gap Up to $10.49

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.49, but opened at $10.70. Costamare shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 2,107 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -96.35 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.47.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $119.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Costamare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

