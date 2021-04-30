CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Gap Down to $936.80

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $936.80, but opened at $907.01. CoStar Group shares last traded at $873.49, with a volume of 4,221 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price target (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $941.27.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $860.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $875.61. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 117.97 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $6,515,537.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Insiders sold 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 218.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 7,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $861,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.