Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.57 billion.

Shares of COTY stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,115,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,467,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. Coty has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. Coty’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COTY shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a focus list rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 75,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.