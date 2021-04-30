Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has $315.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $300.00.

COUP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $330.25.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $268.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.28 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $167.62 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total value of $778,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total value of $249,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,436.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,591 shares of company stock worth $50,383,941 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Coupa Software by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

