Courage Miller Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,126,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,529,000 after buying an additional 2,160,222 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,919,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,932,000 after purchasing an additional 427,002 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,184,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,420,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,666,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,917 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,336,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,930,000 after purchasing an additional 119,961 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.24. 6,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,878. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $56.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.24.

