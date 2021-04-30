Courage Miller Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,711,000 after buying an additional 5,973,604 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,027,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,798,000 after buying an additional 291,570 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,160,000 after buying an additional 7,382,670 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,883,000 after buying an additional 446,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,499,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,583,000 after buying an additional 54,803 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.54. 59,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,488. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $63.37.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.