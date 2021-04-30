Courage Miller Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,607,000 after buying an additional 9,642,566 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973,660 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,607,379. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.91. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

