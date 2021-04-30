Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Cousins Properties updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.680-2.780 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.68-$2.78 EPS.

Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.67. The stock had a trading volume of 937,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,882. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

In other Cousins Properties news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

