Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Covestro from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS COVTY opened at $33.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53. Covestro has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $38.05.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter. Covestro had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Covestro will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.4705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 4.09%. Covestro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.