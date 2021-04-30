Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

COWN stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.51. Cowen has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $43.17.

Get Cowen alerts:

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In other news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $559,580.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 226,408 shares in the company, valued at $9,049,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.